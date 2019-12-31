Need to know: road conditions

Slippery, wet snow is covering the roads Tuesday morning, making it potentially dangerous for morning commuters.

The EB I-94 freeway is closed due to an accident. That's right after the Mount Hope Rd exit in Jackson County.

North I-496 at Trowbridge Road is closed due to an accident. Traffic near that exit is backed up for a mile.

News 10 Weather said the heaviest snowfall in Mid-Michigan will fall during the morning commute.

Drivers should give themselves enough time to navigate the roads carefully, and enough distance to slow down unexpectedly between cars.

