Road completely closed in Wheatfield Twp. for work

The Ingham County Road Department is warning drivers of a hard road closure in Wheatfield Township Tuesday, June 16.

Meridian Road from Button Road to Apple Blossom Lane will be closed Tuesday and possibly Wednesday for road construction.

This will be a hard closure, meaning absolutely no thru traffic allowed. The road department says there are no houses on this stretch of roadway, so it shouldn't cause many issues.

For more information and the latest road closures, visit the Ingham County Road Department's Facebook Page.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.