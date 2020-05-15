Road closure in downtown Jackson due to construction

A major road in downtown Jackson is set to close for construction next week.

On Monday, May 18, Louis Glick Highway is closing to both directions of traffic so a sewer service can be installed for the new Comerica Bank building under construction at the corner of North Jackson Street and Louis Glick Highway, the city said.

The city said the closure is likely to take place through the end of the month.

The city said once sewer lines are installed, the roadway will be repaired with new concrete.

During the closure, the city said Louis Glick Highway will be closed to through traffic from Wildwood Avenue to Cooper Street.

The city said barricades and signs will be placed at the closure limits in order to direct drivers around the construction area.

Access to homes and businesses along Louis Glick Highway will be maintained during the closure.

