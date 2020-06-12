Road closed to allow open-air dining

Albert Avenue, from east of the Albert Avenue Garage entrance to M.A.C. Avenue, will be closed to vehicle traffic until Aug. 15.

The city said in a news release Friday that the closure is being done to accommodate East Lansing’s first open-air dining area.

“The Albert Avenue Garage, 188 Albert Ave., remains accessible to eastbound Albert Avenue traffic from Abbot Road,” the release said, “and the Grove Street Garage, 330 Grove St., remains accessible to northbound and southbound Abbot Road traffic by taking Linden Street to Grove Street.”

The open-air dining area opened Thursday. Customers can take their food and packaged alcohol bought at nearby restaurants there to consume on picnic tables.

“This is a new endeavor that we are trying out to support our downtown restaurants and we appreciate the community’s patience as we move through our opening phases,” East Lansing City Manager George Lahanas said in the release.

