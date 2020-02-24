Road closed all week for tree trimming

A traffic alert for you to be aware of this week if you're traveling through Blackman Township.

Murray Road closed in Blackman Township for the week. (Source WILX)

Murray Road closed at 8 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 24, between M-50 and Van Horn.

The Jackson Department of Transportation says the road will be closed through Friday.

The closure is due to some tree removal work being done.

The department says people will have access to Murray Road and that it will open at the end of each day.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

