Rivers of Life church serves food on Thanksgiving day

Several organizations opened their doors for people this Thanksgiving.

One of those places was the Rivers of Life church.

The church opened their doors for 120 people and served them with food and desserts just as they would for their own family members.

The church home-cooks most of their meals and desserts to add love and time into that they give back to the community.

The church opens it's doors like this every year not only to the less fortunate, but to people who have family spread out, who are looking to spend the holidays with someone.

"This is helping me in more ways because of my age. I miss my family, I miss my mommy, I miss my daddy, I need a fellowship. I need to be in good company,' Stebon Morrison said.

Rivers of Life church contributes Thanksgiving meals every year and plans to continue the tradition of food and togetherness.

