Rite Aid opens new testing sites

Rite Aid opened it's COVID-19 testing sites on Monday across the nation and right here in mid-Michigan, but you have to give yourself the test.

This comes after Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced there will be more testing sites for essential workers in Michigan.

"We are starting COVID-19 testing at our Rite Aid location here in Eaton Rapids we do have 2 other testing sites that launched today in Swartz Creek as well as Macomb so we're very excited," said Tiffany Haddad, Regional Pharmacy Leader for Rite Aid.

Haddad says these locations were determined by their partnership with the government, but that there was no specification to why they chose these locations.

"They just tried to get cities within Rite Aid that were close enough to other areas that we could target specifically small towns or towns outside of big cities that normally don't have access to care or different types of testing," said Haddad.

Haddad says most of the time the testing process is quick but you do have to first fill our a questionnaire online before you go.

"At the end of the questionnaire it will let you know if you're eligible or not and from there you'll be able to sign up for a test site at any of our locations for a specific time. Cut off does end at 1 p.m everyday for the next day so that's something to keep in mind as well," said Haddad.

Some locals, however feel that they shouldn't have opened a COVID-19 testing site in the rural communities because they don't want potential coronavirus cases exposed in their community.

"I think it scares everybody right now now here in our community in Eaton Rapids it scares all of us when I saw a post that they were going in I was shocked like why? That's our biggest problem that we have is why is it here,?" said Ashley Banks.

Regional Pharmacy Leader Haddad says that the testing site is completely safe and that they are doing everything they can to ensure that nothing is transmitted during the testing process.

Rite Aid says it's testing site will stay open for 6 weeks.

But that could change depending on the demand.

