Rite Aid announces three new COVID-19 test sites in Michigan

Rite Aid announced seven new COVID-19 testing stations will open Monday, April 20, including three in Michigan. The self-swab centers will be located in Eaton Rapids, Swartz Creek, and Macomb.

Swabs will be administered by a Rite Aid pharmacist in the parking lot for those wishing to drive up and submit a sample for testing. Eligible participants will be required to pre-register and schedule an appointment on the company's website.

In addition to Michigan, Rite Aid announced four other testing sites opening across Ohio, New Jersey and New York. The company expects to further expand COVID-19 testing locations in the coming weeks at stores in key hot spots, including Delaware, Idaho, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

