Risen from the ashes: Fresh beginning for church that burned down

Unity Spiritual Center burned down more than two months ago, on Sept. 8. Since then the members of the church have been in limbo while they plan for the future.

After the fire, the church congregation temporarily moved to The Fledge. After Sunday service on Nov. 24 the congregation came together to make final decision about whether to relocate or rebuild the spiritual center.

The congregation needed a majority vote to make a decision on how to move forward. Seventy people were in the congregation, and 55 of those people voted to rebuild the church.

"Today we came together as an official members meeting to vote to give the board permission to spend the money either on restoring the building or to move to a new location," Reverend Sharon Ketchum said. "The membership voted by more than two thirds, which is a majority to restore our current building."

The new spiritual center will make some significant changes such as being handicap accessible, and new windows in hopes to keep utility bills down. Electricity will also be upgraded.

Ketchum said she had a good feeling about the future of the church, and she's glad they spent some time really considering what they wanted for the future of the church before rushing to a vote.

"We had to think it through, we had to say "what are our values?", "what is important to us?" Ketchum said. "To be able to continue staying here and working with people who have helped us so much I just feel really wonderful about it."

