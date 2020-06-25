Rise in COVID cases a big red flag for MSU football, fans

Michigan State football season ticket holders have a decision to make.

Wednesday, MSU announced they paused ticket sales for their students and the public for now. MSU also said it's unclear how many people will be allowed at games, if any at all.

Not everyone is happy with this announcement, including season ticket holder of 65 years, Dennis Hamilton.

"I'm just hoping that we're not spread out," said Hamilton. "That we can't just enjoy the game together."

Hoping for the best, but expecting the worst, Hamilton told News 10 he wouldn't be surprised if Gov. Gretchen Whitmer orders stadiums to be at low capacity. Whitmer did sign an executive order, allowing for the reopening of professional sports in Michigan without fans.

"That will be a very disappointing season," said Hamilton. "I really feel sorry for the players for not getting that full experience, especially the seniors. It's the excitement of all the fans and everyone being there. I just feel we need all that for an exciting season."

Despite this, Hamilton says he'll do whatever he can to cheer on the green and white.

"Hopefully we'll get tickets in a somewhat reasonable area, I'm still a fan and I'll still root on the Spartans," said Hamilton.

Season ticket holders can opt out this year, either converting their purchase to a Spartan fund, put their money towards next year's tickets or get a full refund.

Hamilton told News 10 if it comes down to it, he'll most likely put his money toward next season.

