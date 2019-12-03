Ring the bell for the Salvation Army and help those in need

It's that time of year to fill the red kettle for the Salvation Army.

You can hear bell ringers at most stores and malls, including bell ringers from NEWS 10.

On December 6, NEWS 10 personalities will be at two different locations.

You can see Ida Tedesco, Barrett Tryon, Darrin Rockcole, and Mallory Anderson from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Sam's Club in Lansing and the Walmart at Eastwood Town Center.

Ann Emmerich, Andy Provenzano, and David Andrews will be ringing the bell from 12 noon to 2 p.m. at the above locations.

Also, Brett Collar along with Fox 47's Sarah Swistak will be there from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. followed by more of your on-air favorites from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Seth Wells will be at Cooley Law School Stadium for the Holiday Lights from 5:30 - 7 p.m.

"Volunteer bell ringers are the difference between an empty kettle and one that raises the funds that sustain the help we give all year long," the Salvation Army stated on their website. "The Salvation Army relies on money raised in red kettles to serve more than 25 million people in need each year."

They say that the easiest way to support the campaign is to help and become a bell ringer yourself. Click here for how to do that.

Donations are accepted at the kettles through Christmas Eve.

Some kettles can bring in $10,000 a year, according to the website.

Brad Patterson, Development Director for the Salvation Army of Jackson County, said in a press release that their goal is to raise $225,000 by December 23.

He says the need is great this year for food and clothing and children’s toys.

And in addition to meeting the financial goal, they need to secure - 700 frozen chickens, 150 frozen turkeys, and 150 hams to provide Christmas to families in need.

“This Christmas we welcome all of our community to join The Salvation Army’s “Red Kettle” Christmas campaign where coin for coin, dollar for dollar, hour for hour, you fight for what is good right here in Jackson County. As a fighter for good you will help bring hope and love to the lives of those we serve – many of which are facing dire circumstances such as poverty, hunger, and homelessness,” Patterson said.

You can help out in a variety of ways:

1. Join the “Red Kettle” Campaign by visiting www.SAJackson.org to donate online.

2. Become a Bell Ringer- Make a new family tradition and spend a morning, afternoon or full day helping raise support at a Red Kettle site located outside 20 area businesses. Go to RegisterToRing.com and follow the prompts.

3. Adopt-a-Family- Bring hope and goodness to a family this Christmas by donating needed items on the family’s Wish List.

4. Volunteer – Give of your time by helping sort, prepare and distribute over 1,500 food, toy and warm clothing boxes.

5. Donate to our Christmas Wish List- The Salvation Army serves over 25,000 people year round. Consider donating needed items from our Wish List.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.

