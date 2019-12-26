‘Ring of fire’ solar eclipse appears in sky over Asia

Updated: Thu 1:24 PM, Dec 26, 2019

(CNN Indonesia/CNN) - People gathered in sites from Southeast Asia to the Middle East to view the final eclipse of 2019.

The annular solar eclipse - when the moon covers the sun's center, leaving a "ring of fire" visible against the night sky - was visible from parts of Indonesia, southern India, Oman and Saudi Arabia. (Luqman Akasyah Bin Zaini/CNN)

The next solar eclipse won’t appear until June 2020.

Copyright 2019 CNN Indonesia via CNN. All rights reserved.

 
