Owners of Amazon Ring doorbell cameras can now opt out of police requests for video.

Amazon has faced criticism over its decision to work closely with police departments, and sharing video from the cameras.

In a recent update to the Ring app, Amazon now lets customers opt out of receiving notifications from police departments who might be seeking Ring doorbell video footage to help solve a crime.

You will no longer get blanket requests if your camera happens to be near a crime scene.

But if you post videos publicly, police will still be able to see the videos.

