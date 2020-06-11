Reward for info on Cone Zone vandal grows

A popular ice cream stand is still closed after an attempted burglary, but that's not stopping the community from stepping up to help.

The Cone Zone, 300 N. Water St., Owosso, is a typical small-town ice cream stand and a staple on a hot summer day for decades.

"When somebody falls, we pick them up," said Mark Agnew, Agnew Sign Company/started fundraiser.

“A beloved little business,” Agnew said. “Everyone goes there.”

Like everyone else, it’s been hard in 2020 for the stand after delaying its season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Police said someone broke into the Cone Zone a couple of nights ago and opened the cash register but didn’t get away with anything.

That’s why Agnew decided to step up and help.

“This is a small community,” Agnew said. “We all work really hard to have our business here. Quite honestly Owosso is one of the places to open a business.”

Agnew started a reward fund with $100 Thursday, looking for the person responsible.

In a matter of hours, thousands of dollars were raised from local businesses. It was over $6,000 as of 4 p.m. Thursday.

Owosso Public Safety Director Kevin Lenkart says that’s the town he knows.

“It's the spirit of Owosso,” Lenkart said. “Just because for two months a lot of businesses were shut down, and now we're finally able to open back up in summer time.”

Agnew wasn’t surprised when the reward started growing.

“I expected it,” Agnew said. “I expected it. The community rallies.”

Anyone with information about the attempted burglary can contact the Owosso Police Department at 989-725-0580.

