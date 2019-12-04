Retired UAW Vice President pleads guilty to corruption

A retired vice president at the United Auto Workers has pleaded guilty to corruption charges.

Joe Ashton admits he received a $250,000 kickback after arranging a contract for 58,000 watches.

Ashton led the union's General Motors department until July 2014 and also had a seat on the automaker's board.

Ten people with ties to the UAW have been charged in the corruption investigation; eight have pleaded guilty, including the widow of a union vice president.

Separately, three people who worked at Fiat Chrysler have been charged and convicted.

