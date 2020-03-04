Retired MSU professor pleads guilty to criminal sexual conduct

A retired Michigan State University professor pleaded guilty to fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct Wednesday.

Robert Preston Pittman, 79, of San Rafael, California, pleaded guilty to touching a former MSU staff member inappropriately about 20 years ago.

Pittman also served as the former associate chair in the psychology department. He retired from the university in the late 1990s.

Pittman charge is considered a high court misdemeanor, which usually calls for just probation or up to nine months in jail.

The former professor is scheduled to be sentenced at 9 a.m. April 8 before Judge Rosemarie Aquilina.

