Retailers start Black Friday deals early

There are some big holiday shopping deals you can get right now and all you need is your phone.

Holiday sales forecast to break records; one trillion dollars are up for grabs for the first time ever.

Big retailers are rolling out their Black Friday deals now.

You can use your smartphone to connect you directly to those discounts.

At Walmart, you can scan a page in the holiday retail catalog and follow the map to get yourself to the right aisle to find it.

Best Buy will text you with alerts about new sales in real time, like their upcoming "20 days of Doorbusters."

You can also take the guesswork out of picking a Christmas tree.

The Target app lets you to see exactly how a tree would look in your living room with an augmented reality feature.

"Customers are pickier than ever when it comes to their shopping experience, so you're seeing retailers really up the ante," said Ine Cain with Business Insider.

But what kind of information are you giving up while using these apps and getting these deals?

"The more information that the consumer gives to a retailer, the more power they have, and the more information they have as to who you are, what your preferences are, and how you behave," said Nishen Radia, retail analyst.

This season, Santa won't be the only one checking your list.

