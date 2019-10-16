Retail sales drop

Retail sales fell in September.

It's another warning sign that rising trade tension and volatile stock markets are having an impact on consumer spending.

Wednesday the Commerce Department said retail sales fell three-tenths of a percent last month.

It was the first decline since February.

Economists had been counting on continued strength to protect the u.S. Economy as it is buffeted by the fallout from President Donald trump's trade war with China.

