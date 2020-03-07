Results negative on second COVID-19 test in Ingham County, No additional tests pending

A second person in Ingham County has tested negative for COVID-19.

There are no additional pending tests in the county at this time.

People who are tested are symptomatic and isolated from others until results of the test are received.

Testing criteria from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recently changed and is much more liberal regarding meeting criteria, allowing many more people to be tested.

“I encourage preparation, not panic at this time,” said Ingham County Health Officer Linda S. Vail. “I ask the community for its help in taking precautions to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus and urge people to get their information and advice from reputable sources such as a heath care provider or the health department.”

To prevent the spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), people should wash their hands, stay home when sick, avoid close contact with sick people, and disinfect commonly touched surfaces.

