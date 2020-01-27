Results come back negative for three Michigan Novel Coronavirus specimens

Test results of three possible 2019 Novel Coronavirus cases in Michigan came back negative, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), Macomb and Washtenaw health departments.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), MDHHS, local public health departments along with the state's healthcare community are "actively monitoring the outbreak of the coronavirus, which originated in Wuhan, China," according to a statement released to News 10.

“We are pleased to announce that the results were negative from Michigan’s first three patients under investigation,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, MDHHS chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “We encourage healthcare providers to remain vigilant in screening patients for symptoms and travel history, and to contact their local health departments immediately if they see a potential case.”

Those who present symptoms of lower respiratory illness such as a cough or difficulty breathing, fever and report of travel history that includes Wuhan, or contact with an ill individual who is under investigation for the virus are specifically being monitored, according to the statement.

A fourth specimen has been sent from Washtenaw County to the CDC Monday for testing.

Currently, the CDC is the only facility approved to test for the 2019 Novel Coronavirus.

Patients confirmed with the infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the statement.

For more information on the virus in Michigan, click here.

For more information from the CDC, click here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.