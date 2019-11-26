Restaurant serves up $400 golden fajitas

They say everything is bigger in Texas, and now that includes the price tag for fajitas.

The Guard and Grace in Houston is serving up golden fajitas for $400. (Source: KTRK via CNN)

A Houston restaurant is selling the Tex-Mex entree for a whopping $400, calling them “millionaire fajitas.”

Guard and Grace, an upscale restaurant based out of Denver expanded to Houston. Troy Guard, the owner and chef, says he's been making trips to Texas for the past four years just to get a feel for the area. Now, they restaurant is open for business and serving up the decadent fajitas.

Millionaire fajitas are not served the way your mom made them. These include 1.5 lbs of black wagyu ribeye, all the sides, enchiladas and different sauces. Then they are rolled into handmade tortillas with gold leaf.

Guard promises the golden entree is worth every penny.

If gold tortillas aren't exactly your thing, the restaurant also serves plenty of steaks and other delicacies for lunch and dinner.

