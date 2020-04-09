Resources for sexual assault survivors continue through pandemic

April marks Sexual Assault Awareness Month and Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced counseling, advocacy and resources will remain available for sexual assault survivors during the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

MDHHS said Michigan's Sexual Assault Hotline, 855-VOICES4, will continue to provide 24/7 free, confidential and anonymous support for survivors of sexual assault, their family and friends.

“Providing support for Michigan’s survivors of sexual assault is an essential service that remains in place during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Gov. Whitmer said. “It’s important to make sure that survivors are aware of these resources – in April and throughout the year.”

MDHHS said the hotline was launched back in 2018 to provide "immediate crisis counseling and referrals to local community-based sexual assault programs and programs that provide sexual assault medical forensic examinations across the state.

The MDHHS said at the annual "Let's End Campus Sexual Assault" summit last year, Gov. Whitmer announced an expansion to the hotline which allows survivors to text 866-238-1454 for counseling support.

“The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is committed to easy access to resources for any Michigander who is a survivor of sexual assault,” said Debi Cain, executive director of the MDHHS Division of Victim Services. “This hotline is a critical resource for any survivor in Michigan who needs a safe person to talk to, no matter the time, day or night.”

If you are a survivor of sexual assault and need to talk, call 855-864-2374 or text 866-238-1454.

For more information on available resources, click here.

