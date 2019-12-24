Residents warn about dangerous road after hit and run

Three children involved in a hit-and-run while crossing the street in South Lansing are all in stable condition at Sparrow Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. People who live nearby say the scene of the accident is a dangerous place to cross.

At the stretch between Miller Road and Edgewood Boulevard on Cedar Street, drivers get on and off Interstate 96, in and out of Meijer, and travel both ways on Cedar. And to make matters worse, smack dab in the middle of it all the traffic are people crossing the street where there isn't a crosswalk.

Paul Baker makes the trip across the busy road almost every day to the bus stops at Meijer. He says it's a risk, but it is the most convenient because the crosswalk at Miller Road is too slow and sometimes broken.

"I usually look at this light over here and when it's red I usually just run. I really would like a bridge over here because it would be easier," said Baker.

But Cedrick Webb takes a different approach. He says every day he makes the trek all the way to crosswalk.

"It's usually police officers here sometimes during the day monitoring to make sure that people use the crosswalk but yeah, it's become a very dangerous intersection to cross and it's not safe at all. People are still going to try it because they feel that it's quicker," said Webb.

On Monday, the three kids walked across with an adult when they were hit by a car. The driver did not stop.

"For the person to take off and not stay there, you know, that was sad and those are young kids and right at Christmas," said Webb as he shook his head.

That's why Webb says he always checks to see if there are kids trying it on his way to the bus stop and walks them to the crosswalk. We caught him helping kids cross on Tuesday. He told them it was dangerous and made sure they didn't jaywalk.

"Even at the crosswalk there have been incidents, accidents, you know, so all we can do is just hope people take safety first," said Webb.

Police still don't know who hit the three little kids. Police believe the car was a dark SUV. They are still investigating and asking anyone with information to contact them immediately.

