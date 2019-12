Construction work is set to begin on Monday, Dec. 16, in Jackson County's Blackman Township.

Drivers should be prepared for back-ups near the O'Leary Road subdivision.

Officials are telling NEWS 10 that several roads will be closed during the work, but residents will still have access.

They are also saying that the road work will shift from street to street on a daily basis until it is completed.

