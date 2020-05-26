Researchers announce MSU PFAS center

Researchers at MSU are working to form a center focused on PFAS.

The university said the MSU Center for PFAS research will explore the health and environmental consequences of PFAS. MSU said the main goal of the research center, is to "quantify exposure and risk for humans, livestock, crops, fish and wildlife; develop and test remediation strategies and technologies; and explore safer PFAS alternatives."

PFAS are manmade chemicals and are commonly used in non-stick and waterproof coatings, fire-fighting foams, water and stain-resistant coatings for furniture, carpeting, footwear and textiles, according to the university.

“We’re assembling a unique and diverse group of researchers to study this problem,” said MSU Department of Fisheries and Wildlife, and director of the center, Cheryl Murphy, whose research focuses on aquatic toxicology, primarily the effects of contaminants on fish populations. “MSU is especially equipped to tackle such a formidable task because of our land-grant focus on research and outreach, and our leading programs in agriculture, health and natural resources.”

The center is currently made up of 15 researchers representing several colleges and departments at MSU including chemistry, engineering, food science and human nutrition, human medicine and packaging.

Murphy said the center is expecting the list of researchers to increase.

For more information on the center, click here.

