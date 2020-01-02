Rescue crews searching Lake Michigan for missing teen

Rescue crews worked overnight to recover a missing teenager who fell into Lake Michigan. They continue the search Thursday morning.

WOOD-TV reports the 16-year-old girl and a man fell off the pier Wednesday night around 11:30 at Holland State Park in Ottawa County.

Ottawa County Sheriff’s Officials said they were hit with a large wave, sweeping them off the pier into the frigid water.

The man was able to get out of the water.

According to WOOD-TV, the two people are not from West Michigan.

