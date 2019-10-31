Rescheduling Halloween due to weather

The rainy weather across the country, including here in Michigan, is not looking good for Halloween.

There's been a lot of talk around of actually rescheduling trick or treating in many communities.

Towns in West Virginia, Ohio, and Indiana have already switched their Halloween celebrations to Friday and Saturday.

Some people are not on board with the switch, comparing switching Halloween festivities for rain to changing Christmas activities for a blizzard.

