Republicans respond to Gov Whitmer's Order extension

Thursday night state representatives tell News 10 they're upset by the Governor Gretchen Whitmer's decision to extend her "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order.

They say this was a chance for her to start the recovery process in the state, not make it harder.

Governor Whitmer's office says they want to reduce foot traffic and slow the spread of the coronavirus to help save lives.

The original order took effect on March, 24th and was scheduled to expire next Monday.

Some members of the Republican party say they agree with parts of the executive order but say Governor Whitmer should re-evaluate her decision.

"I'm actually quite upset by the governor's order, I agree there needs to be continued social distancing and rules for gathering absolutely I agree," said Representative, Graham Filler.

"I'm upset it was not a bipartisan process, we sent about 1,000 ideas to the governor's office very few were considered and I'm upset for the people who have to work and put food on the table," added Filler.

Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield is also putting out a statement on the Governor's Order extension on Thursday saying,

"Today was a chance for Michigan to take a positive step forward toward recovery, but instead families are going to continue to struggle under a one-size-fits-all approach that puts fear ahead of public safety. The people we represent deserve better. The Governor missed her chance."

