Republican senators: Governor lied about husband's boat call

A Republican legislative leader says Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer lied and engaged in a cover-up by asking for the removal of a social media post about her husband’s attempt to get his boat in the water, only to later acknowledge he did drop her name as a joke.

Whitmer has confirmed her husband called a northern Michigan dock company before he traveled to their home there.

Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey questioned Wednesday why her staff contacted his office to successfully request that Sen. Tom Barrett delete his post about Whitmer’s husband.

A message seeking comment was left with Whitmer.

