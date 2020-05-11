Republican lawmakers want Detroit school decision tossed

The Michigan Legislature is asking a federal appeals court to set aside a groundbreaking decision that recognized a constitutional right to education and literacy in Detroit schools.

The House and Senate are controlled by Republicans, who said managing K-12 education is a job for state and local officials, not the federal judiciary.

Lawmakers are asking the full 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to reopen the case and start from scratch.

In April, the court, in 2-1 decision, said students at poor performing Detroit schools are entitled to a basic minimum education under the U.S. Constitution. The decision could lead to millions of dollars in new spending.

