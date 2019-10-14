Reports say a settlement could be coming in strike between GM and UAW

An end to the strike could be on the horizon for General Motors and the UAW.

Reports say that the union has sent out a call to all GM UAW local presidents, chairpersons and other local leaders to in Detroit on Thursday, Oct. 17.

Reports say these are members of the Union Council who would discuss and vote on a tentative agreement reached at the bargaining table.

Reports say UAW sources are saying there is no tentative agreement right now and that talks will resume at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Reports say, however, that sources won't speculate on whether or not an agreement is close, and that sources say the council will meet to give thoughts on issues involved in the talks if an agreement is not reached by Thursday.

The meeting Thursday is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. at the Marriott Hotel inside of the Ren Cen.

Reports say local union leaders will be coming into Detroit from 10 states where GM has union operations.

The council could also vote on whether to continue the strike until a ratification vote of the rank and file is finished, according to reports.

The strike is currently in its fifth week.

Economists estimate General Motors has lost more than $1 billion since the strike began on Sept. 16.

