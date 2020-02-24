UPDATE: LPD says man was shot; has non-fatal injuries

Lansing Police Captain Rob Backus said a man has been shot in south Lansing Monday afternoon.

Police said they got a report of the shooting at 4:31 Monday afternoon at the former Wendy's located on Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard and Warwick Drive near Kroger.

Captian Backus said police arrived on scene and found the man who had been shot. The captain said the man has serious, but non-fatal injuries and was treated and transported by the Lansing Fire Department.

Police said the suspect is a black man wearing all black including a black coat that has both black and red coloring.

Police said the suspect was running southbound from the scene at the 3600 block of south King at a gas station.

At this time, there are no specifics of the incident.

The Lansing Police Department said the subjects were at least somewhat familiar with each other.

Michigan State University Police brought a K9 to the scene.

This is a breaking news story. WILX News 10 is working to get more details on this story and will update the story as more information becomes available.

Stay with News 10 and WILX.com as we follow this situation. Refresh your page to make sure you are seeing the most current information.