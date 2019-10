Michigan State University police say reports of a weekend shooting on campus are unfounded.

The Michigan State University Police Department received reports of a shooting at or near Bryan Hall on Saturday, Oct. 27, an alert from MSUPD said.

MSUPD say the calls started with a text message threat of residents in the area and student groups.

Officers found no active shooter or shooting in the area, the alert said.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.