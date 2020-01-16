Reports: Southwest delaying return of 737 Max until June

Check your reservation - Southwest Airlines grounds its Boeing 737 Max planes until June and cancels over 300 flights.

The 737 Max was grounded in March 2019 following a pair of fatal crashes that killed 346 people within five months.

News of the airline's decision came Thursday with the company saying it will have to cancel 330 of its roughly 4000 daily flights.

Previously, Southwest had planned to return the aircraft to service after Easter.

United and American are also pushing back the return of the 737 Max to June.

Southwest was the largest U.S. operator of the aircraft until the plane's grounding back in March.

Copyright 2020 CNN and WILX. All rights reserved.