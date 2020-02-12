Reports: Mel Tucker to be new Michigan State head coach

Mel Tucker has been tapped as the new head coach for Michigan State football, according to multiple reports Wednesday morning.

Sports Illustrated reports Tucker is expected to be officially named coach later this week.

The contract has not been signed, but both Tucker and MSU have reportedly agreed on a deal, the website said.

Tucker is currently head coach for the University of Colorado.

It comes more than a day after Luke Fickell turned down the job and decided to stay in Cincinnati.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.

