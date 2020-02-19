Reports: Former UM coach John Beilein and Cavs to part ways Wednesday

Former University of Michigan head basketball coach John Beilein is parting ways with the Clevland Cavaliers after just a half-season with the team, according to an ESPN report Tuesday night.

Beilein will sit down with his players Wednesday afternoon where he will announce he is stepping down as head coach and J.B. Bickerstaff will be the interim head coach of the Cavaliers, according to the ESPN report.

Beilein signed a 5-year contract with the Cavs in May after coaching Michigan at the collegiate level for 12 seasons. In his lone year as an NBA coach, the Cavs are just 14-40 at the NBA All-Star break. Multiple reports suggest that Beilein has struggled to connect with NBA players and on one occasion, he accidentally called his players, "thugs."

In his 12 seasons at Michigan, the Wolverines went 278-150, including nine NCAA tournament appearances, two Sweet-16's, one Elite Eight, and two NCAA Championship Game appearances.

Before coming to Michigan, Beilein, 67, was the head coach at West Virginia from 2002-2007 and at Richmond from 1997-2002.

In Michigan's first year without Beilein, the Wolverines, led by first-time head coach Juwan Howard, are currently 16-9 and in eighth place in the Big Ten conference. Howard signed a 5-year contract with Michigan following Beilein's departure.