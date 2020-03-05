Reports: Art Van Furniture to close all stores

WDIV is reporting that the Warren-based furniture chain Art Van Furniture is planning to close all stores.

According to WDIV, the company said Thursday that it plans to close all of its company owned stores.

The company operates under the brands Art Van Furniture, Art Van PureSleep and Scott Shuptrine Interiors and owned stores in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, and Ohio.

The liquidation sales are reportedly set to begin Friday, March 6.

Crain’s Detroit reported in February that the private equity owner was looking for a possible buyer for the company and might file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

