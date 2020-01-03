Report: record number of officers have died by suicide

A record number of police officers died by suicide in 2019, according to a report by Blue H.E.L.P.

Blue H.E.L.P. is a nonprofit working to reduce the stigma around mental health for those in law enforcement.

The report found that 228 current, or former, law enforcement officers died by suicide, which is up from the 172 in 2018.

The report said about 90% of those 228 officers were men.

The report said about 25% of the 228 were veterans with at least 20 years of service.

New York had the highest number of deaths due to suicide at 27, followed by California at 23, according to the report.

