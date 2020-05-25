Report: Officer shot during traffic stop in Monroe

A Michigan officer has reportedly been rushed to the hospital after being shot during a traffic stop.

Photo courtesy: MGN

According to WDIV in Detroit, police say the Monroe officer was initially responding to a carjacking just before 8 p.m. on Sunday, May 24.

The officer saw the stolen vehicle during a traffic stop on North Dixie Highway near I-75. That's when two people reportedly got out of the car, and the officer was shot twice. The officer was then rushed to a hospital in Toledo.

Two people are in police custody right now; a handgun has also been recovered.

There's no word on the condition of the officer at this time.

This is a developing news story. WILX News 10 is working to get more details on this story, and will update the story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 WILX and WDIV. All rights reserved.