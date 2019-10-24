Report: Popeyes' chicken sandwich to return in early November

After selling out just two weeks after it was introduced, Popeyes' popular chicken sandwich is reportedly coming back soon.

About 150 Popeyes locations will offer the sandwich starting in early November, the company's CEO Guillermo Perales told Bloomberg.

He added that the restaurants are hiring an additional 400 employees to manage the expected crowds.

Popeyes launched its chicken sandwich on August 12, starting a social media feud between Popeyes and Chick-fil-A over which one had the better sandwich.

The sandwich features the chain’s New Orleans-style friend chicken on a brioche bun paired with pickles.

Customers have two options to choose from: Original and spicy. The original comes with classic mayo, while the spicy features a Cajun spread.

No word on when the sandwiches will make a return to mid-Michigan.

