Report: MSU AD Bill Beekman arrives in Cincinnati to interview Luke Fickell for MSU football's Head Coaching job

Michigan State Athletic Director Bill Beekman's flight landed in Cincinnati Saturday night to reportedly interview current Cincinnati football Head Coach Luke Fickell for the same position at Michigan State. The NBC affiliate in Cincinnati (WLWT) provided WILX video of Beekman getting off the plane Saturday night.

WLWT captures video of Bill Beekman arriving in Cincinnati. Beekman is reportedly in Cincinnati to interview Luke Fickell for the MSU football head coaching job. (Feb 8th, 2020)

WLWT's Brandon Saho reports that Beekman is set to interview Fickell at some point on Sunday, Feb. 9th.

The opening at Michigan State comes after the now former Head Coach Mark Dantonio retired after 13 seasons in East Lansing on Tuesday. Dantonio retired as the all-time winning-est coach in program history with 114 wins.

Fickell started off his career as a player and then assistant coach at Ohio State before serving the 2011 season as interim head coach. Fickell has been the head coach at Cincinnati since 2017 and has compiled a (26-13) record during his tenure.