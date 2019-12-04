Report: MSP trooper sentenced for crash

A Michigan State Police trooper has been sentenced for the car crash that killed a DeWitt man back in July.

The Lansing State Journal is reporting that Brian Wiles will have to serve one year of probation, pay a $1,200 fine and complete 160 hours of community service.

Wiles pleaded guilty back in November to misdemeanor reckless driving.

Wiles was initially charged with a misdemeanor moving violation causing death in connection with a crash that killed David Engel.

Court records indicate Wiles pleaded guilty to reckless driving in Clinton County’s 65A District Court.

The crash occurred in the area of southbound Business 127 and Cutler Road. State police determined Wiles was at fault in the crash.

Police said Wiles’ patrol vehicle – with overhead lights and sirens activated – crashed into a semi-truck. The crash caused the semi-truck to strike the rear of another vehicle, killing Engel, police said.

Following the crash, Wiles was treated and released from the hospital. The semi-truck driver was uninjured.

Wiles remains on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal Michigan State Police investigation.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.

