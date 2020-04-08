Report: Gov. Whitmer says she will extend stay home order

Governor Gretchen Whitmer said she is going to extend Michigan's "Stay Home, Stay Safe" executive order, according to a report from WOOD TV8.

She told our news partners at WOOD TV8 that she planned to make an announcement Thursday regarding the extension.

Gov. Whitmer issued the stay-at-home order back on March 24. It was originally set to expire on April 13, at 11:59 p.m.

The order directs all Michigan businesses and operations to temporarily suspend in-person operations that are not necessary to sustain or protect life.

Residents can leave their home if they are engaged in an outdoor activity, or performing tasks necessary to the health and safety of themselves or their family, like going to the hospital or grocery store, under the order.

The executive order prohibits all businesses and operations from requiring workers to leave their homes unless those workers are necessary to sustain or protect life or to conduct minimum basic operations. Businesses and operations are to designate the workers that meet those criteria, and must adopt social distancing practices and other mitigation measures to protect workers and patrons in the performance of that necessary in-person work.

As of Wednesday, Michigan had 20,346 cases of coronavirus with 959 deaths.

To help health care centers in Mid-Michigan, Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters announced over $1 million will be allocated to Mid-Michigan health care centers to help them fight the coronavirus.

“While working on the relief package from Congress, I fought to increase funding for health centers to help them meet the needs of the communities they serve during this crisis. The nurses, doctors and health care providers in these centers are on the frontlines of this public health crisis and have been challenged like never before. This funding will help meet the urgent need for personal protective equipment, test kits, and staffing in these centers. I’m grateful for their work keeping Michigan families safe,” said Senator Stabenow.

“As we work to address the Coronavirus pandemic, it is critical that health care professionals and clinics have the resources needed to provide quality health care during this public health crisis,” said Senator Peters. “I am pleased to see that the funding Senator Stabenow and I pushed for in the CARES Act is being allocated to community health centers all across the state. I’ll continue working to ensure community health centers can continue to provide quality care for Michiganders during this challenging time.”

Hospitals like Henry Ford Allegiance Health are requiring all employees and visitors to wear masks when entering the facility.

