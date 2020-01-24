Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to give Democrats' State of the Union response

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) announced on Friday that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be giving the Democrats' response to President Donald Trump's State of the Union address.

“Since day one, Governor Whitmer has rolled up her sleeves to get things done for the people of Michigan,” said Speaker Nancy Pelosi. “During her time in public service, she has led the charge to expand health care to hundreds of thousands of people, expand protections for hard-working middle-class families and ensure clean drinking water in our communities. Her decades of hard work on behalf of the people should serve as a model for our nation. She’s a forward-looking leader who is laser-focused on solving problems for everyday Michiganders and is uniquely qualified to deliver Democrats’ message of progress for all Americans.”

The address takes place on Feb. 4 from the chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives in D.C.

"Governor Whitmer's dedication to Michiganders is a model for public servants everywhere. Thanks to her tireless efforts, thousands more families across the state have access to quality health care, safer drinking water and the opportunity for a good-paying job," said Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer. "Whether it's pledging to 'Fix the Damn Roads' or investing in climate solutions, Governor Whitmer's vision for the future is exactly what this country needs, and I'm thrilled she is giving the Democratic response.”

Whitmer will be delivering her remarks in English and Texas Rep. Veronica Escobar will deliver the response in Spanish.

“Across the country, Democrats are staying focused on building a stronger, more sustainable country for future generations” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “As leaders, it’s our responsibility to ensure a safe, healthy future for our children and families, and that’s exactly what we’re working toward in Michigan. That means protecting our environment from the harmful effects of climate change, ensuring a great public education that gets our kids on a path to a good job that they can raise a family on, and keeping them healthy by expanding access to quality, affordable health care and protecting those with pre-existing conditions. This response is an exciting opportunity to show the American people that not only are Democrats getting things done for them, but also for future generations to come.”

The response to the State of the Union historically gives the other party an opportunity to present criticisms and policy differences but also shine a light on party officials considered to be rising stars, according to CNN.

