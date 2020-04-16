Report: Former Gov. Rick Snyder linked to Flint Water Crisis

A report that came out Thursday says former Governor Rick Snyder not only knew about the Flint Water Crisis more than a year earlier that what he said, but that he also worked to cover it up.

The investigation, done by VICE, found a five-year cover-up overseen by Snyder and his top officials to prevent news of Flint's water issues from going public and limit the damage after the crisis made headlines.

In addition, the report also found that Snyder's top advisor attempted to pay off sick Flint residents to stay quiet and silenced a whistleblower from sounding alarms while there was still time to save lives.

According to the report, Snyder had knowledge of the Legionella outbreak in the city of Flint, which happened six months after the water switch, as early as October 2014, which was 16 months earlier than he claimed to have learned about it while he was under oath to Congress.

You can read the full report done by VICE, by clicking here.

