Report: Charge dropped in fatal accident

Prosecutors in Jackson County have dropped a felony charge against a woman accused in a deadly hit and run last spring, according to MLive.

Prosecutors say they need to investigate more evidence and analyze cell phones before taking the case to court.

Carl Jo Thompson of Jackson was charged last June with failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

Thompson is accused of hitting Steve Georgopoulous, 62, with her car, killing him.

The incident happened at 1 a.m. back on April 10, on north Elm Street just south of I-94 in Blackman Township.

The judge dismissed the charge without prejudice meaning the charge can be refiled at a later time.

