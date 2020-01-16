Report: Campus-wide illness across MSU

There are people getting sick on MSU's campus but officials are not sure why.

On January 16, an email was sent to Michigan State students, faculty, and staff stating that multiple reports have been received of people experiencing "gastrointestinal symptoms."

MSU staff are asking that students, faculty, and staff avoid common areas and wash your hands with soap and water more frequently.

They are also taking extra steps in the residence halls and dining facilities to avoid the spread of the illness by changing out self-service utensils more frequently and sanitizing common areas and highly touched areas every half-hour.

Any students experiencing nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea and need care should contact Olin Health Center at 517-353-4660 to make an appointment. Officials suggest to also avoid unnecessary contact with others.

And for any faculty and staff who believe they are ill, they should not come into work and should contact their doctor if necessary.

David Weismantel, M.D., M.S., MSU University Physician suggests that if you are experiencing symptoms or have been diagnosed with gastroenteritis, you should rest and drink plenty of fluids.

For any questions, please contact the Office of the University Physician at 517-353-8933 or Email uphys@msu.edu.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

