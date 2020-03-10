Report: Blackwell files new lawsuit

More information has come out in the case between Curtis Blackwell and Michigan State University.

Blackwell says former MSU Head Coach Mark Dantonio fired him because he is black.

He is also accusing Dantonio of two more violations of NCAA rules.

Blackwell claims that Dantonio ordered him to try to convince players from other teams to transfer to MSU before they entered the transfer portal.

He also says Dantonio ordered staff to record opponent practices.

Blackwell filed the lawsuit in Wayne County Circuit Court.

He is already suing Dantonio and the university in federal court for wrongful termination, accusing MSU of making him a "scapegoat," forcing him to take the fall for a number of alleged NCAA violations.

A hearing was held last week for both Blackwell and Michigan State attorneys to make their cases on six different motions.

Tom Warnicke, Blackwell's lead attorney said during Thursday's hearing that there were too many "extensive breaks" and that Dantonio should sit for an additional hour and five minutes, according to court records.

Blackwell's attorneys argued that since Dantonio is no longer the coach of Michigan State football, he should have more free time to sit down for a deposition.

Lawyers for Dantonio, former MSU President Lou Anna K. Simon, and former Athletic Director Mark Hollis argued their motion to dismiss the case entirely.

They said Blackwell's attorneys abused the process and have been submitting evidence and information that has been misleading and inappropriate.

The group's lawyers recommend that if the case does go to trial, it should continue with new representation for Blackwell.

You can read the filed lawsuit by clicking to the right of this article.

