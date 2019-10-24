Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) drops out of the 2020 Democratic race

Ohio Representative Tim Ryan announced Thursday in a tweet that he would end his campaign for the presidency.

"I got into this race in April to really give a voice to the forgotten people of our country," Rep. Ryan posted. "I look forward to continuing that fight."

Ryan had difficulty in the past few months meeting the requirements to appear on the debate stage amongst other higher-polling candidates. The longshot candidate maintained a focus on Middle America throughout his campaign.

