Representative Elissa Slotkin is holding "State of the District" town hall event on Feb. 21.

She will discuss her first year in congress, and what her preview her priorities for the upcoming year.

It is open to the public. Rep. Slotkin will be taking questions from district residents.

The town hall is happening at East Lansing High School.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. The event is expected to last from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

